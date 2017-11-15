JLR launches locally-produced F-PACE at Rs 60.02 lakh

Tata Motors-owned Jaguar Land Rover today announced the launch of Jaguar's locally- manufactured first performance SUV, the F-PACE, in India priced at Rs 60.02 lakh.

The 2018 Model Year F-PACE is the sixth model from Jaguar Land Rover product portfolio to be locally manufactured at the company's plant in Pune, Jaguar Land Rover India said in a statement. Bookings are now open and deliveries will begin from November-end 2017, it added.

The model is powered by a 2-litre turbo-charged diesel engine. Jaguar Land Rover India Ltd (JLRIL) Managing Director and President Rohit Suri said, "The launch of the locally manufactured F-PACE signifies another milestone in our continued commitment and efforts towards 'Make in India' policy of the Government of India.