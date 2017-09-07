J&J India announces 8 weeks of paternity leave

Johnson and Johnson India declared an 8-week paternity leave policy where new and adoptive fathers will be entitled 8 weeks of paid leave during the first year of birth or adoption, reports Economic Times quoting a company release.

For the past 6 years, the company is offering up to 26 weeks of maternity leave to new mothers."Enhanced benefits make us attractive towards millennials and GenZs, who are critical to our future workforce. By extending parental leave benefits to fathers and adoptive parents, we also strengthen our commitment to diversity, inclusion, and support for the modern-day family," Indrajeet Sengupta, Head-Human Resources, Johnson and Johnson India told ET.

The paternity leave policy in India as of now is only a day, J&J India is one of the first such companies to offer such a policy for its employees.

Last year, Women and Child Development Minister Maneka Gandhi told the Indian Express, "Paternity leave can be considered only if, once the woman goes back to work after her 26 weeks of leave, we find that men are availing their sick leave for a month to take care of the child. Let me see how many men do that. I will be happy to give it but for a man, it will be just a holiday, he won’t do anything.”

Johnson and Johnson India's paternal and maternal leave policies are in accordance with the global practice. The company appoints more than 3,500 employees in India.