App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
  • Game Changers - Sudarshan Sukhani
  • Game Changers - Mecklai Financial
  • Game Changers - Ambareesh Baliga
  • Game Changers - C K Narayan
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
  • Earnings Special
  • Real Assets
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
May 03, 2017 03:51 PM IST | Source: PTI

Jio topped chart with download speed of 18.48Mbps in March: Trai

Average download speed on Reliance Jio network peaked on April 1 to 18.48 mbps from 16.48 mbps it registered a month ago, as per the data of Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai).

Jio topped chart with download speed of 18.48Mbps in March: Trai

Reliance Jio has topped the charts of mobile networks in March by registering an all-time high download speed of 18.48 megabit per second, as per the latest report published by telecom regulator Trai.

Average download speed on Reliance Jio network peaked on April 1 to 18.48 mbps from 16.48 mbps it registered a month ago, as per the data of Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai).

The download speed on the network of Jio's nearest rival Bharti Airtel declined by 1 mbps to 6.57 mbps from 7.66 mbps during the period.

Vodafone pipped Idea Cellular to become the third fastest mobile network in the country by registering download speed of 6.14 mbps.

The speed on Idea network declined by 2.34 mbps to 5.9 during the reported period.

Aircel was at the fourth spot with 2.01 mbps download speed. It was closely followed by the state-run BSNL which registered download speed of 1.99 mbps.

Trai collects and computes data download speed with the help of its MySpeed application on real-time basis.

Disclosure: Reliance Jio is a part of Reliance Industries that  owns Network 18 Media & moneycontrol.com

tags #Business #Idea #reliance jio #telecomAirtel #TRAI #Vodafone

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.