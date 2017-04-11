Reliance Jio announces new Dhan Dhana Dhan offer; 3 months unlimited for Rs 309

Moneycontrol News

Reliance Jio on Tuesday announced its Dhan Dhana Dhan offer under which it will offer customers three months of unlimited data and free calls for a one-time recharge of Rs 309.

The details of the plan listed on Jio's website states that Jio Prime subscribers will get 84GB for 84 days on a first recharge of Rs 309, while those who recharge for Rs 509 will get 168GB for 84 days.

This effectively means you will get 1GB per day and 2GB daily respectively under the new plans, along with free SMSs, and Jio apps subscription for three months.

The site states that the offer is limited to one recharge only and not available along with the Jio Summer Surprise offer.

There is also good news for non-Prime subscribers and new customers. They can avail of the same benefits by paying Rs 408 and Rs 608 for the 1GB and 2GB daily benefit respectively.

The recharge can be done immediately and the plan will come into effect after April 15, when the deadline for Jio Prime membership - a one-time fee of Rs 99 - comes to an end.

The new plan comes days after Reliance Jio decided to withdraw its Summer Surprise offer on the advice of the country's telecom regulator.

Jio had announced the offer on March 31, under which it offered three months of complimentary services for recharges of Rs 303 and above.

When pulling the plan, it said that all customers who have subscribed to the Jio Summer Surprise offer before it was discontinued will "remain eligible for its benefits".

This means that if you already recharged for up to Rs 303 or above before now, you will get 1GB of data daily till July 1 and other benefits under that plan.

If you recharged for Rs 499, you will get 2GB of data daily. Calls will remain free.

Disclosure: Reliance Industries, which owns Reliance Jio, also owns Network18, which publishes Moneycontrol.com.