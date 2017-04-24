JHS Svendgaard Laboratories settles disputes with P&G India

App
Stocks
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Apr 24, 2017 11:45 AM IST | Source: PTI

"This is inform that the ongoing disputes at various courts between the company and various group companies of Procter & Gamble Inc. in India, have been settled with mutual consent and concluded positively for JHS," JHS Svendgaard Laboratories said in a BSE filing.

Delhi-based JHS Svendgaard Laboratories Ltd (JHS) today said it has settled ongoing disputes with FMCG firm Procter and Gamble (P&G) out of court.

"This is inform that the ongoing disputes at various courts between the company and various group companies of Procter & Gamble Inc. in India, have been settled with mutual consent and concluded positively for JHS," JHS Svendgaard Laboratories said in a BSE filing.

In reaction to the announcement, shares of JHS Svendgaard Laboratories were trading 7.85 per cent higher at Rs 57 on the BSE.

The company further said: "The settlements clears contingent liabilities to the tune of Rs 206.15 crore, from the balance sheets of JHS."

JHS Svendgaard Laboratories Ltd had alleged that P&G had signed agreements with it in 2009-10 to manufacture toothbrush, toothpastes and detergent under its brand Oral B and Tide, but wrongfully terminated its production contract.

