Jet to turn 24; announces special discount

The Jet Airways today announced a special anniversary discount on base fare for travel on both domestic and international sectors as it turns 24 tomorrow.

The one-day offer, of 24 percent discount on base fares, is for both Economy and Premiere class passengers on all destinations on the airlines' international network, as per the airline.

Domestic passengers flying economy on selected routes will also be benefited from this offer, Jet added.

The special fares will be valid only for individual bookings for travel on the airline's direct flights from June 16.

Jet Airways, which has a fleet of 112 aircraft, operates flights to 65 domestic and international destinations, including India and overseas.