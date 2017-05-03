Jet Airways to soon launch Chennai-Paris, Bengaluru-Amsterdam flights

Private carrier Jet Airways today announced that it would commence direct flights on the Chennai-Paris and Bengaluru-Amsterdam sectors on October 29 as part of expanding services globally.

The airline currently connects 45 destinations with more than 500 flights every day in the domestic route. Globally it operates 150 flights connecting 20 cities across 16 countries.

"Given the presence of corporates like Michelin, Renault and BNP Paribas in Paris and also in Chennai, we are launching direct flights from Chennai to Paris starting from October 29", Jet Airways, Vice-President (Sales), Praveen Iyer told reporters here.

"Chennai also has these companies like Michelin, Renault, BNP Paribas and it is also the cultural capital", he said on the reasons to launch direct flights from here to Paris. On the Bengaluru-Amsterdam launch, he said the IT capital was the third busiest airport in India and there has been a "steady increase" in the number of people visiting Europe from South India.

"The market size in the Chennai-Europe/US route is about 1,000 on the one way route. So two way it is 2,000 people on a daily basis. From Bengaluru to Europe or United States the number of passengers visiting on a daily basis is 3,000", he said.

The introductory air fare would be Rs 33,999 per ticket in economy class in both sectors, while for premiere (first class) tickets, the cost is Rs 1.29 lakh on both routes, he said. The launch of the direct flights would not only boost corporate and leisure travel, but also contribute to significant growth in trade and commerce, he added.