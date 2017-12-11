Jet Airways still facing rough weather as fuel prices & operating expenses weigh

Jet Airways (Jet) continues to face turbulence compared to its peers. The company posted a disappointing set of numbers for the second quarter ended September 2017 marred by an increase in fuel and other operating expenses.

We have a neutral stance on the company on the back of its underinvestment in the domestic market and tepid capacity expansion despite some benefits coming out of cost optimization and agreement between Jet Airways and Air France-KLM.

Quarter in a Snapshot: Fuel cost played spoilsport

Revenue from operations witnessed a growth of 4.1 percent (YoY) led by increase in revenue passengers (7.4 percent) which partially got offset by the fall in the yield (3.1 percent). Additionally, the load factor witnessed a dip of 20bps over the same quarter last year.

Despite the growth in the top line, the company witnessed a significant decline of 574bps (YoY) in EBITDAR margin. The decline was attributed to the rise in fuel prices (up 254bps as a percentage of operating revenues), aircraft maintenance cost (up 95bps as a percentage of operating revenues) and other expenses (up 343bps as a percentage of operating revenues). The company has, however, been able to manage its employee costs (down 118bps as a percentage of operating revenues).

Why is Jet is losing out when the industry dynamics are improving?

Jet has underinvested in the domestic business as is evident from the fact that it employs 60 percent of ASKM (Available Seat Kilometres) to international business. Consequently, Jet continues to cede its market share to other players in the domestic market. It has lost significant (900bps) domestic market share over FY12-17.While other players in the industry are expanding their capacities, Jet has lagged behind. It has added only 4 aircraft in its fleet in a year and its capacity as measured by ASK (Available Seat Kilometres) has only increased by 7.7 percent (YoY) in this quarter.The management indicated that the company is also facing infrastructure challenges. It is not able to get additional slots at the Mumbai airport which is the hub for the airline. The proposed new airport at Navi Mumbai would take time to be fully operational. Hence, this would limit the growth for the carrier.The management indicated that the yields in the international market, especially the Gulf region (Jet deploys 20 percent of the international capacity in the Gulf region), continues to be under pressure and would be under pressure, at least in the short-term.

Jet is trying to fix the problem to an extent through.

The airline continued its focus on operational efficiencies across its entire business thereby reducing costs. The management of Jet in the recent analyst meet indicated that they are working towards cost optimization which is currently highly inefficient when compared to its peers due to higher employee, maintenance and selling cost. In addition, the management indicated that B737-max aircraft which are about to join Jet’s fleet are 15 percent more fuel-efficient than the current aircraft and the company has also improved its aircraft utilization. These initiatives will help Jet in catching up with its peers but we doubt if it would impart any competitive advantage.The management has indicated that they are focusing on retiring the debt from the cash generated through operations and would take 4-5 years to retire the debt. The leverage in the Balance Sheet that is thwarting its expansion amid positive industry dynamics, increases the likelihood of a stake sale to raise capital in the future.Jet Airways and Air France-KLM signed a landmark ‘Enhanced Cooperation Agreement’ through which customers will benefit from multiple travel options and seamless service throughout the three partners’ networks spanning 44 cities in India and 106 destinations across Europe. Additionally, the agreement will complement the Air France-KLM and Delta Air Lines’ transatlantic partnership between Europe and North America, offering access to over 200 destinations in North AmericaAt the current price, the stock is quoting at 3.5 and 3.18 times FY18 and FY19 projected EBITDAR. While the current state of affairs in the company doesn’t excite us, we would be carefully monitoring the developments in the company given the favourable industry dynamics.

