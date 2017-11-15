App
Nov 14, 2017 07:49 AM IST | Source: Reuters

Jet Airways in 'serious talks' for 75 more Boeing 737 Max planes

The airline said last month it had agreed to buy 75 of the aircraft and that it could acquire another 75 to help it expand in a booming Indian market.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Jet Airways is in "serious discussions" about ordering a further 75 Boeing 737 Max aircraft, having already ordered 75, chairman and founder Naresh Goyal told Reuters at the Dubai Airshow on Monday.

It was not immediately clear whether the additional order would be announced at the airshow.

tags #boeing 737 Max aircraft #Business #Companies #Jet Airways

