App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Jun 12, 2017 06:38 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Jeff Immelt to retire as GE CEO, Flannery to succeed

General Electric Co said Jeff Immelt would retire as chief executive and would be replaced by John Flannery, the head of GE healthcare, ending a years-long succession plan.

Jeff Immelt to retire as GE CEO, Flannery to succeed

General Electric Co said Jeff Immelt would retire as chief executive and would be replaced by John Flannery, the head of GE healthcare, ending a years-long succession plan.

Immelt, 61, will remain chairman through his retirement on Dec. 31. Flannery will take over as CEO, effective Aug. 1 and chairman following Immelt's departure.

The company's shares were up 3.6 percent in premarket trading.

Jeff Immelt, who took over from Jack Welch in 2001, has been credited with steering the company through the financial crisis, which nearly toppled the maker of jet engines, wind turbines and locomotives.

Immelt also oversaw the restructuring of the GE Capital unit and shifted the conglomerate's focus from finance to manufacturing.

Flannery, 55, who is currently president and CEO of GE Healthcare, joined GE Capital about three decades ago. He has led GE's equity business in Latin America and the overall GE Capital business for Argentina and Chile.

Flannery has led the turnaround of the healthcare business, increasing organic revenue by 5 percent and margins by 100 basis points in 2016, GE said.

GE said Kieran Murphy, president and CEO of GE Healthcare Life Sciences, will replace Flannery.

tags #Business #Companies

Related news

X
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.