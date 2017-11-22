Jazeera Airways starts daily flight from Kuwait to Hyderabad

If you are travelling to the Middle-East you will now have some cheaper options to fly -- Kuwait's leading low cost carrier Jazeera Airways has commenced its operations from India. With daily flights to and from Hyderabad initially -- Jazeera Air will fly out of Cochin, Mumbai and Ahmedabad by mid-January. CNBC-TV18's Nitya Balakrishnan caught up with Rohit Ramachandran, CEO of Jazeera Airways to discuss the airline's India plans.