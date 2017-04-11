App
Apr 09, 2017 05:09 PM IST | Source: PTI

Jaypee Infratech's MD, 3 officials booked for duping investor

A cheating case has been registered against the firm's Managing Director, Manoj Gaur, Joint Managing Director Sameer Gaur, Senior Chief Manager Rajiv Talwar and Chief Manager Manoj based on a complaint filed by a Ghaziabad resident, Nikhil Chandel, at Dankaur police station, SP (rural) Sujata Singh said.

Jaypree Infratech's Managing Director and three other senior officials of the firm have been booked for allegedly duping an investor, police said today.

Chandel alleged that he had in 2013 booked a flat in Jaypee Group's "Sports City" project and that the builder had promised to hand over possession in three years.

He said that on the completion of the deadline, he visited the project site and found that the builder had not even started the construction work.

"The complainant then approached the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority, which told him that the builder is yet to get the layout of the housing project sanctioned," the SP said.

Chandel complained about it in a tweet to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and later filed a complaint the police station, she said.

