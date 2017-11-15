App
Nov 13, 2017 01:26 PM IST | Source: PTI

Jain Irrigation bags order worth Rs 126 cr

In a regulatory filing, it said that the order is for the Waghur Canal Integrated Irrigation project which will be implemented with pressurised HDPC/PVC pipe distribution in command area of 16,536 acres in Jalgaon district. The pressurised pipes will be used because of the limitations of the traditional irrigation projects, current land acquisition challenges and resistance from farmers to accept open canal networks.

PTI
 
 
Jain Irrigation said today that it has bagged an order worth Rs 125.70 crore from state-run Tapi Irrigation Development Corporation, Maharasthra.

The project has been planned to improve water-use efficiency up to 50-55 per cent, from the existing 35 per cent in canal command areas of using Pressurised Piped Distribution Network (PDN) and on-farm micro irrigation system as per the mandate of the central government under the Prime Minister Krishi Sinchai Yojana (PMKSY).

Jain Irrigation Joint Managing Director Atul Jain said the company has already successfully commissioned many micro- irrigation projects on turnkey basis in Maharashtra, Karnataka, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh and others.

This project, he said, has enlarged the company's credentials for uncoming agricultural and irrigation infrastructure upgrade in the country. It will fulfil "the national agenda of 'Har khet ko pani' and 'more crop per drop'. This will ensure higher productivity and sustainable income for farmers", Jain Irrigation said in the filing.

The Maharasthra-based Jain Irrigation makes micro- irrigation systems, PVC and HDPE pipes, plastic sheets and agro-processed products, among others.

