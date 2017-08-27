Neither a motorcycle nor a bicycle, but you'll be surprised how much this two-wheeler sells

Moneycontrol News

Sadashiv Kumar Gupta beams at the mention of his newly acquired TVS XL 100, replete with gold trimming flowing from the handlebars and the customary chillis-and-lemon charm tied to the hub of the wheel.

“I placed an order earlier, and it came on Raksha Bandhan,” says the paanwallah from Mumbai. “I was thinking about getting a second-hand Activa for Rs 23,000, but my wife decided against it.”

Instead, he put in some extra cash and became the owner of a moped, a two-wheeler which had 75,000 buyers every month last year.

Last month, the tiny and humble 4-stroke automatic bike raced past scooters to emerge as the second-largest selling vehicle for TVS Motor, the country’s third largest two-wheeler maker.

The bigger, faster and flashier two-wheelers are envious of such numbers. There are clearly plenty of takers for mopeds, but even so, hardly anyone is keen on making an old-fashioned two-wheeler with a 60cc engine, no gears and a top speed of 60 kilometres per hour.

In fact, Chennai-headquartered TVS Motors is the only company that still makes mopeds. The likes of Kinetic, Majestic Auto, and Mopeds India among others shut shop years ago.

So who’s buying these mopeds and why?

Gupta’s day begins before sunrise. He loads the rear carriage of his moped and other sundry items he uses to stock his paan stall, which is 10 kilometres from his home.

“The police do not stop me carrying cargo because it is a loading vehicle. The moment I use an Activa with my cargo, the police will pull me to the side,” he says, praising the vehicle's load-bearing capacity. “My brother has a similar model and would stock up two to three quintals of grain before heading to the market."

Gupta estimates that he manages to cover 10 kilometres in Rs 7. “A bus ticket for that distance in Mumbai is more than triple that cost,” he says, adding that three litres of petrol last him three weeks on average.

Safety is another factor. “If a scooter skids in the rain, it swerves easily,” he says, confident that the moped’s larger tyres will get him home safe and sound.

But at the end of the day, it’s all about being practical.

“All my friends drive company cars for a living,” he says. “They told me that a moped would not suit my image. But I am no hero who needs a big fancy vehicle to flaunt on the road. I know what my needs are.”

It's a sentiment echoed by thousands of other moped buyers, the bulk of which come from villages and Tier-III towns.

“It’s smaller size makes for a smaller turning radius. That is why it is easier to negotiate narrow roads and gullies,” says Swadis Bharati, a motorcycle enthusiast from Chennai. “Even today, the moped has a great value for a single stroke two wheeler. It’s mileage at nearly 70 kilometres a litre and it is almost zero maintenance. If used and maintained properly, there is no need to service it up to 20,000 kilometres also."

But all said and done, the price remains the biggest draw. The TVS XL100 costs Rs 31,000, nearly half the price of the Honda Activa scooter, India’s largest-selling two-wheeler. In fact, the XL100 is the cheapest motorised two-wheeler on sale in India.

Slim yet deceptively powerful, the reliability that comes with an inexpensive and unassuming workhorse that is the moped seems to have earned it a loyal customer base.

It even has a famous fan in Salman Khan. The actor, who launched an electric bicycle range a couple of months ago, said he initially toyed with the idea of developing a small capacity motorised bike.

“I was fascinated with the moped because it had pedals like a cycle as well as an engine. So people switched to the engine when they got tired of pedalling (today’s mopeds don’t have pedals). It was heavier than a bicycle though,” he said.

The project, however, was shelved after it did not turn out to be feasible. Nevertheless, the memory of Salman Khan riding pillion with Aamir Khan on a moped in Andaz Apna Apna continues to endure.