ITC forays into frozen foods, plans to add one new product category every quarter

Moneycontrol News

Multi-business conglomerate, ITC, has now forayed into the frozen foods market with the launch of frozen prawns under the ITC MasterChef brand created earlier in the year to roll out export quality spices. The frozen prawns market, currently dominated by brands like IFB, Sumeru, Cambay Tiger, among others, is estimated to be worth Rs 300-crore.

Starting with New Delhi and Hyderabad, ITC plans to sell its frozen prawns in seven metro cities covering 200 top retail outlets in each city, by year-end. The 200-gram packs are priced between Rs 185 and Rs 350 and they will also be sold on online like BigBasket. The company even plans to take care of the delivery if required.

As part of its strategy to enter one new category every quarter, the salt-to-cigarette company next plans to launch vegetable and fruits later this year before moving on to sauces, dips and condiments. However, ITC may consider creating a new brand for fresh vegetables, fruits and organic products. The ITC MasterChef brand will cover only processed and frozen foods.

The idea behind the launch of the range of products is to garner as much shelf space in Indian kitchens as possible, S Sivakumar, Group Head (agri and IT business) at ITC told Mint. “If a kitchen has all ITC products, we’ll have about two-thirds of the (shelf) space in a kitchen. And, there’s huge scope untapped,” he said.

“We have a pipeline ready. From low-sugar potato to dehydrated onions to processed mango pulp that are ‘super safe’. The next could be some high value-added ready-to-cook options, developed with ITC Hotels, under ITC MasterChef,” Sivakumar said.

The company has lined up investments of over Rs 25,000 crore for 65 projects, including 25 factories for packaged foods. The capex will help it achieve the target of Rs 1 lakh crore in revenue by 2030 from cigarettes and consumer packaged foods business.