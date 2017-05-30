Is Star Health set to take the IPO plunge?

Moneycontrol News

Star Health & Allied Insurance, the first standalone health insurer in the country, could well be the first in its field to list on the bourses. Sources privy to information stated that the company is considering an IPO so as to enable an exit route for some private equity investors, reports Economic Times.

An insurer has to complete 10 years to be allowed to list, making Star the only one in its category to be eligible.

“Since getting buyers for multiple holders’ stake is becoming tough, the company is exploring an initial public offering,” said one of the sources quoted above.

“The stock market is doing well and private equity investors believe they will get better valuation if they list it on the exchanges than do a secondary deal,” stated another source.

However, the company’s chairman, V Jagannathan said the company has no plans to list.

Founded in 2006, Star Health is a company with a capital base of Rs 1,050 crore. A joint venture between ICICI Ventures, Sequoia Capital, Tata Capital Growth Fund, Oman Insurance Company and others, the company primarily deals in mediclaim, personal accidents and overseas travel insurance.

The company has been valued at more than Rs 2,100 crore after Apis Partners and ICICI Ventures acquired a 15 percent stake in Star Health last year for Rs 320 crore.

While 63.76 percent of the shares in the company are owned by domestic shareholders as of September 2016, the rest is held by foreign investors. Of late, the company is facing a lot of difficulties trying to keep up with its growing capital requirements as it is witnessing growth at over 40 percent on a year-on-year basis. At 2.33 percent market share in the general insurance industry, Star Health has more market share than the combined share of four other standalone health insurance companies.