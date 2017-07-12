Is Religare Enterprises falling behind in the rat race?

Moneycontrol Research

The sharp slide in the share price of Religare Enterprises has been halted, but not before it touched an all-time low of Rs 92.20. The stock has nearly halved since June 20, 2017 when it traded at Rs 183. During this period the company lost around Rs 1,800 crore in market capitalization.

The sharp fall in value has been attributed to three reasons.

The slide in Religare Enterprises can effectively said to have begun following an India Ratings report on June 20 which pointed out that the company would be facing short-term liquidity crunch after it would be redeeming bonds worth Rs 155 crore. The redemption date was set at June 30. The company however, redeemed the bonds when it came up for maturity.

However, on June 29, Religare announced its annual numbers. On a consolidated basis the company posted a loss of Rs 174 crore for year ending March 2017 as compared to a loss of Rs 47.65 crore in the previous year. But for March quarter, the company posted a loss of Rs 50.59 crore. Higher losses werer on account of write-offs in its lending arm Religare Finvest.

Finally, reports have attributed the fall in Religare stock to pledged shares being sold by the lenders as its share price fell. However, the company has denied such claims. Nearly 87.8 percent of promoters' holding has been pledged. Normally, lenders take a hair-cut of 50 percent of the value of shares. But as the share prices started to tumble, market’s expectation of the lender selling the shares is not entirely wrong. The management could have avoided it by bringing in more margin.

Religare’s promoters Malvinder Mohan Singh and Shivinder Mohan Singh have been on a sell mode for sometime now. It started with the sale of their flagship venture Ranbaxy Laboratories, which did not go as smoothly as they would have expected. The buyer Daiichi has filed a case against them after a whistle blower disclosed all that was wrong in the company leading to a huge fine by US authorities. The Japanese pharma major ultimately sold Ranbaxy to Sun Pharma.

The hospitality business of the Singhs – Fortis – has recently been cleared by the Delhi High Court. Even in the case of Religare the company has sold its insurance, asset management and wealth management business and will be selling their health insurance business.

In the 2016 annual report the chairman in his speech has pointed out that company will be focused on lending, health insurance and capital market business. However, following RBI's clamp-down on lenders, Religare's auditor, Price Waterhouse, raised concerns around creditworthiness of borrowers, credit appraisal and loan sanctioning mechanism followed by the company. The auditors have also pointed out the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls and material misstatements.

With health insurance to be sold and the process of lending in question, Religare will only have to rely on its broking business for survival and growth. With its equity base meant to service a number of businesses, it will be tough for the company to generate enough numbers to justify it.

At a time when big brokers are entering new areas for growth to reduce their dependence on broking to capitalize on financial inclusion, Religare will be falling behind in the rat race. If the company continues to post numbers as it did in the March quarter, the share price can come under pressure which can make the lenders with whom the shares are pledged jittery.