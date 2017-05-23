Is it too late in the day to consider 100% FDI in multi-brand retail?

Moneycontrol Research

In what is a case of double-speak the Narendra Modi-led government seems to have gone back on its word to disallow foreign direct investment (FDI) in multi-brand retail. If reports are to be believed, the government is putting its faith behind 100 percent FDI in multi-brand retail, which it fought hard to resist only as far back as in 2012. Somehow, today, the reasons it cited for its stance against FDI – obliteration of jobs and mom-and-pop shops – don’t appear to hold good anymore.

With most Indian retailers not growing at the ideal pace at which it was expected to, there is a case to be made for FDI in multi-brand retail. As private sector investment has not yet picked up, government is looking at ways to create employment. A large format retailer creates a good number of jobs, especially among non-graduates.

The news report points out that the government will tweak its wording and won’t after all be calling the policy-change as ‘FDI in multi-brand retail.’

It will, however, be making important changes in the policy. One of the main changes on the anvil involves barring multinational supermarket chains from selling imported goods. However, the restriction of setting up units in cities with excess of 1 million population and 30 percent sourcing from small and medium enterprises is likely to be removed. Other contentious issues like having each state government clear the proposal could remain.

Given the changing dynamics in India as well as globally, the government’s thinking of freeing up multi-brand retail is a bit too late in the day.

One of the critical elements in retailing is having a strong sourcing base. Most global retail giants thrive on arbitrage between countries. Purchasing strength allows them to buy cheap from countries like China and India among other emerging economies and selling them globally.

Asking them to buy only goods manufactured in India and then selling them within the country is unlikely to find any takers, especially since the same rule is not applicable to Indian retailers who are allowed to import. Shopping is all about selecting between various choices. By restricting foreign players to source only from India is denying them a chance to earn higher profits and not giving them a level-playing field.

Secondly, most Indian retailers face severe competition from the e-commerce companies which still follow a cash-burn model to corner market share. Apart from a D-Mart which operates mainly in low price segments of food and necessities, other established players are finding competition tough from e-commerce players. Even Wal-Mart is finding competition from e-commerce players in every country it operates in.

Legendary investor Warren Buffett exited his position in Wal-Mart after holding the stock for 12 years. Buffett acknowledged that the traditional brick-and-mortar retailers were struggling in the face of competition from the e-commerce giant. ‘It’s a big, big force and it has already disrupted plenty of people and will disrupt more,” said Buffett in his annual meeting with shareholders on the e-commerce impact of traditional retailers.

A similar impact is seen in India, too.

Despite the ground reality the government is trying to convince retailers to invest in food retail. When it did not find any takers for retailing in food items it is contemplating relaxing the rules and allowing foreign retailers to sell 25 percent non-food items in their stores, in order to improve their profitability, which generally is made up of low food items.

In 2012, if a news item of government relaxing FDI in retail was flashed all stocks in the sector used to see frantic buying. But now the news has lost all relevance on the listed stocks. Retailers were trading in the red throughout the day. Market has realised that there are few retailers who are in the financial state to be bought over and those that are healthy, like D-Mart, are not up for sale.

Hence, as far as the markets or the economy is concerned, allowing FDI in multi-brand retail is a step which is unlikely to make any difference even if the government manages to find any takers for its proposal.