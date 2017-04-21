App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
  • Game Changers - Sudarshan Sukhani
  • Game Changers - Mecklai Financial
  • Game Changers - Ambareesh Baliga
  • Game Changers - C K Narayan
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
  • Earnings Special
  • Real Assets
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Apr 21, 2017 06:06 PM IST | Source: PTI

IREDA plans to raise up to $300 mn via overseas borrowing

State-run Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (IREDA) today said it will raise up to USD 300 million in the next 18 months from overseas.

IREDA plans to raise up to $300 mn via overseas borrowing

State-run Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (IREDA) today said it will raise up to USD 300 million in the next 18 months from overseas. "We have already filed our application. We will be filing for medium-term note programme in London (stock exchange) as well as in Singapore (stock exchange).

We will be raising USD 150-300 million on both the exchanges," IREDA Chairman K S Popli told reporters here. The company will raise a part of the amount, around USD 100 million, in 2-3 months, he said, adding that the entire money raised will be utilised for lending. "100 million (dollar) we would raise soon and total amount we will raise within a year and half," he said. On IPO, he said: "I am still waiting for getting approval. I would not like to comment on it right now."

The company had last month said it will sanction Rs 13,000 crore for clean energy projects in this fiscal in the country, vying for around 20 per cent of the loan market share. IREDA has sanctioned around Rs 37,000 crore of credit for clean energy projects in the country so far and has released around Rs 28,000 crore to developers, which aids generation capacity of around 7,000 MW.

IREDA is a public Limited government company established as a non-banking financial institution in 1987. It promotes and extends financial assistance for setting up projects relating to new and renewable sources of energy.

tags #Business #Companies

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.