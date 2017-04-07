IRDAI approves Edelweiss Financial Services' general insurance business
The Insurance Regulatory & Development Authority of India (IRDAI) has accepted the registration application for setting up a general insurance company in India, filed by Edelweiss General Insurance Company, a wholly-owned subsidiary, it said in a regulatory filing.
Edelweiss Financial Services said it has received regulator IRDAI's approval for setting up a general insurance company.
This is the second stage of regulatory clearances required for carrying on the business as a general insurance company in India.