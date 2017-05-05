App
May 05, 2017 02:56 PM IST | Source: PTI

IRB InvIT IPO sails through, oversubscribed 1.26 times

The initial public offer of IRB InvIT Fund was oversubscribed 1.26 times till afternoon trade on the last day of the offer today.

The initial public offer of IRB InvIT Fund was oversubscribed 1.26 times till afternoon trade on the last day of the offer today.

The offer received bids for 31,50,35,000 shares against the total issue size of 25,09,90,397 shares, data available with the NSE till 1200 hours showed. IRB InvIT Fund on Tuesday raised around Rs 2,100 crore from anchor investors.

The IPO, the first in the InvIT space, has a price band of Rs 100-102.

InvITs or infrastructure investment trusts are those debt instruments that will be traded in the market and can act as investment vehicles for sponsors.

The listing of instruments will enable promoters to monetise completed assets and raise funds for other long-term projects.

The IRB InvIT fund comprises fresh issue of units aggregating Rs 4,300 crore and an offer-for-sale of nearly 3.48 crore units by IRB Infra Developers and its arms - Modern Road Makers, Aryan Toll Road, ATR Infra and Ideal Road Builders.

The InvIT trust has six operational road assets and the proceeds from the IPO will be utilised mostly to repay the debt of its special purpose vehicles (SPVs) created for the toll-road projects.

As per the InvIT regulation, the sponsor will hold 15 per cent units for an initial three years.

IDFC Bank, Credit Suisse Securities and ICICI Securities are the lead managers.

The units are proposed to be listed on the BSE and the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

tags #Business #INVIT #IRB Infrastructure #subscription

