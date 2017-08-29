iPhone 8 event on September 12

Apple's much-awaited iPhone 8 event will take place on September 12, Dow Jones said on Monday.

According to a CNBC report, the iPhone 8 will reportedly sport a new level of bezel-less design, with the screen taking up most of the face. It will also use new OLED panels that will be the brightest and most colorful yet.

It is also suspected that the fingerprint sensor will be shifted to the back of the phone. Also, the iPhone 8 will also come with face recognition with a new 3D sensor feature.

Rumors have suggested the most high-end iPhone 8 will start at $1,000. Apple typically sells its new phones within a week or so of the announcement.

The company is expected to launch several products such as two new iPhone iterations, possibly named the iPhone 7s and iPhone 7s. The launch is also set to unveil a new Apple TV, with 4K definition and a new watch.

The report stated that Apple has not yet confirmed the event.