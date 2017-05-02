App
May 02, 2017 09:42 AM IST

IOC to set up Rs 600-cr ethanol plant at Panipat

The state government has accepted the investment proposal, which was approved by the empowered executive committee at its meeting held here today, an official spokesperson said.

IOC to set up Rs 600-cr ethanol plant at Panipat

State-owned oil company Indian Oil Corporation will set up a Rs 600-crore plant to produce second generation ethanol at Panipat in Haryana.

The state government has accepted the investment proposal, which was approved by the empowered executive committee at its meeting held here today, an official spokesperson said.

"The plant will use plant waste, stubble, husk and straw to produce 100 KL of ethanol every day. The state government has agreed to provide land either on nominal lease or free of cost. Billed to be the largest such plant in the country, it is expected to generate hundreds of jobs," the spokesperson added.

The plant, which would help reduce stubble burning drastically, is likely to be commissioned in the next two years. The empowered committee has agreed to provide all possible incentives for setting up the plant, the official said.

