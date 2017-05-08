App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
  • Game Changers - Sudarshan Sukhani
  • Game Changers - Mecklai Financial
  • Game Changers - Ambareesh Baliga
  • Game Changers - C K Narayan
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Travel café
  • Real Assets
  • Earnings Special
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
May 08, 2017 11:08 AM IST | Source: Reuters

IOC may take final investment decision on west coast refinery by end-2018: Chairman

IOC and its partners are expected to make a final investment decision on the project in end-2018 to early 2019, after which the project will take five years to be completed, he said.

IOC may take final investment decision on west coast refinery by end-2018: Chairman

Indian Oil Corp (IOC) has held preliminary discussions with Saudi Aramco on downstream investments in India including the mega refinery-petrochemical project in the country's west coast, IOC's chairman said on Monday.

"They are interested in the project," B. Ashok told reporters on the sidelines of the Asian Oil and Gas conference.

IOC and its partners are expected to make a final investment decision on the project in end-2018 to early 2019, after which the project will take five years to be completed, he said.

The project includes a 3 million tonnes per year ethylene unit, IOC executives said.

tags #Business #Indian Oil Corp #Saudi Aramco

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.