Invest in property! India, Moneytize now with Tata Housing, Moneycontrol

One year back, headlines were rife with demonetisation’s negative impact on the real estate sector. The scrapping of Rs 1000 notes and old Rs 500 notes created speculation in the minds of buyers and investors.

During the demonetisation period, top experts claimed demonetisation would plunge the realty sector into darkness, impacting property investments adversely.

However, the opinion has completely changed and one year after, the conversations have become positive. Demonetisation is now being seen as a radical and positive change for the real estate sector.

Property investments are getting better, genuine buyers are now interested in realty sector without any speculation and prices too have become realistic.

The time is right for India to 'moneytize' and bank on the property investments as developers are bringing great deals to the table.

Experts say the time is right to invest and tap the growth potential what metros have to offer.

“Demonetisation, RERA and GST are showing positive effects now. The confidence of end users in buying property has increased. The black money is out of realty and the power is in the hands of genuine buyers,” said Head Sales & Marketing, Tata Housing, Tarun Mehrotra.

Meanwhile, Shubhankar Mitra, Head Western India, Strategic Consulting, JLL India, said the vicious cycle has ended.

“Prices are more realistic now and real estate has become consumer centric. Buyers are protected by RERA and this is the right time for investment,” said Mitra.

Experts said real estate is a valuable asset class and people should stay invested for a long time.

“People should stay invested in real estate for longer cycles for healthier returns, real estate is a long term play. All the things that could depress the market are out and you can’t avoid real estate as asset class,” said Manish Maheshwari, CEO, Network18 Digital.

Experts said consumers should make informed choices when investing in real estate.

Moreover, Tata Housing’s latest 3.99% interest rate is making the deal even more lucrative.

Under the scheme, if a buyer is looking for a ready to move in project and loan amount is of Rs 1 crore and bank’s interest rate is of 8.35%, the bank shall approve Rs 1 crore loan. The EMI will have three parts-principal + interest born by customer at 3.99% + interest born by TATA at 4.36%.

The customer will pay the above for five years and the net present value (NPV) for five years for the developer portion will be subtracted from the disbursal of Rs 1 crore and credited to Tata.

Meanwhile, if the buyer is going for an under-construction project, the loan disbursement will be as per construction linked project (CLP). The bank will approve loan of Rs 1.32 crore and after the overall capitalisation rate (OCR), the balance part of the demand will be disbursed by the bank.

The bank will debit the NPV and disburse the remaining amount to Tata. The buyer will be levied a pre-EMI for the total disbursement at 3.99% interest rate.

After five years from loan disbursement, the EMI/pre-EMI for the customer will be calculated basis the current market rate.

Therefore, the buyers should watch out for market trends and grab the opportunity as we have already hit the new normal in the real estate sector.

