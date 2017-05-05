Interest rates won’t fall further, demonetisation impact on realty over: Keki Mistry

Moneycontrol News

Real estate prices have stabilised post demonetisation and interest rates are likely to be at their best levels now, according to the head of country’s largest housing finance company HDFC – Housing Development Finance Corporation.

Keki Mistry, Vice Chairman and CEO of HDFC believes that the demonetisation impact on residential real estate is over and demand for loans has come back since the beginning of this year.

“I don’t see interest rates moving down further. This is the bottom of the interest rate cycle. Only if you have a very good monsoon and the global outlook for oil and commodity prices looks muted then we can see a rate cut. But that to me looks difficult,” Mistry said speaking to Moneycontrol.

Since January 2015, the Reserve Bank of India has slashed key interest rates by 175 basis points (1.75 percentage points). In the last policy in April, the central bank had hinted at a hawkish policy walking a more "neutral" line than "accommodative" going forward. This means that the scope for further reduction in interest rates is unlikely.

For most banks, currently the 12-month MCLR (marginal cost based lending rate) is in the range of 8-9 percent. After the spread or bank margin, the actual home loan rate could be higher by at least 20-50 basis points.

Property Prices to be Stable

On property price movement, Mistry does not see much movement but expects select regions with excess supply to remain stable.

“On a pan India basis, property prices will move in with inflation but certain pockets will see some movement otherwise... I never think prices will come down but it will be a function of demand and supply. So, if there is excess supply, say in places like central Mumbai, the prices may remain stable or come down," Mistry said.

Posting its fourth quarter results, HDFC made a net profit of Rs 2,044 crore. In the same quarter a year ago, HDFC had posted a net profit of Rs 2,607 crore.

Excluding last year’s one-time profit on sale of investment in HDFC Standard Life Insurance, the comparable profit had grown by 14 percent for the quarter and 11 percent for the full year FY17. The company’s average loan size per person edged down to Rs 25.60 lakh from Rs 25.70 lakh last year.

No Cash in Residential Real Estate

According to Mistry, there wasn’t much cash in the primary real estate and hence the demonetisation impact did not last beyond two months.

“In the last 3-4 years, especially after the changes in tax laws, the cash component in the primary real estate market has almost completely disappeared,” he said.

Mistry expects the home loan demand to continue to increase as people have got confidence from lower interest rates, stable property prices and government’s credit linked subsidy scheme (CLSS).

“With media reports saying that prices will further come down, people would have waited in November and December but from January people started buying again because interest rates are at an all-time low and government has also come out with the CLSS scheme which has helped the middle-income customer,” he said.

Under CLSS, for middle income group (MIG) buyers, two income segments are covered. For MIG-1 consumers ranging from Rs 6-12 lakh income levels, an interest subsidy of 4 percent has been provided for loan amounts up to Rs 9 lakh.

Moreover, for MIG-2 consumers with an annual income ranging from Rs 12-18 lakh, an interest subsidy of 3 percent has been provided for loan amount of Rs 12 lakh.