Interconnected devices launch pad for 'hacking for hire' industry: Wipro

Moneycontrol News

India’s third largest IT services firm Wipro today said the new era of interconnected devices is a launch pad for the 'hacking for hire' industry.

The emerging IoT devices come with a low memory and processing footprint and usually accommodate very little security capabilities, and are not updated regularly.

“Such (IoT) devices, once 'online' with an IP address, are easy prey for sophisticated hacking syndicates. These syndicates can develop custom malware to take control of IoT devices en masse and use them as a launch pad for cyber-attacks,” Wipro said in a statement.

The findings are part of the IT major’s first 'State of Cybersecurity Report, 2017', for which it interviewed chief information security officer teams of 139 organisations across various industry sectors. The survey covered 11 countries in North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and South Asia to evaluate trends in current security practices.

The report said a data breach made public by a company leads to high negative sentiment on social media against the enterprise concerned.

It also analysed thousands of attempted security attacks and incidents captured in Wipro’s Cyber Defence Centres during 2016.

“Cyber security is becoming a top priority for businesses. It has become very critical to identify risks near real-time and empower stakeholders to take actions and decisions based on priority,” said Sheetal Mehta, Vice President and Global Head, Cybersecurity & Risk Services, Wipro Limited.

The report found 56 percent of breaches reported had user credentials (passwords) as part of the types of data stolen, implying that further damage could be caused using the stolen data.

It also found a majority of the security products (such as an anti-virus) were vulnerable to exploitation and CISOs will be required to keep track of vulnerabilities in the security products themselves.