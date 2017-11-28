Infosys to set up innovation hub in Rhode Island, hire 500 American workers

Infosys on Monday announced a multi-year partnership with the US state of Rhode Island to establish an Infosys Design and Innovation Hub and said it would hire 500 American workers in the area over the next five years.

“We are excited to welcome Infosys to Rhode Island,” said Governor Gina Raimondo in a statement. “Because of our investments in higher education and job training at CCRI and other institutions across the state, Rhode Islanders are well-equipped and well-prepared to compete for these good paying jobs. Infosys joins a growing local market of innovative, advanced industry companies that have chosen to plant a flag in Rhode Island.”

In May this year, Infosys said it planned to hire 10,000 American workers over the next two years and open four new technology and innovation hubs in the country.

“Today’s partnership with Rhode Island marks another important step forward for Infosys in the United States. The state’s educational institutions, design-rich environment, and economic development tools, positioned Rhode Island competitively for this type of specialist partnership,” said Ravi Kumar, President of Infosys. “This will enhance our ability to provide design-driven, digital technologies across the country and enable breakthrough innovations at the intersection of industry and design for our clients.”

Infosys said it has been making rapid progress and is on target to reach the 10,000 hires mark, and is investing in Technology and Innovation Hubs in Indianapolis, Indiana and Raleigh, North Carolina.

The new hires in Rhode Island will include experienced designers, design architects, specialists in information design and technical experts to service clients in Rhode Island and beyond. This partnership also offers a unique platform to nurture specialist design talent at scale to serve the growing demand for design-driven digital skills across industries, Infosys said in a statement.

The Design and Innovation Hub, which intends to apply for Qualified Jobs and Rebuild Rhode Island incentives, will help close the gap for design and human-centric skills in technology fields.

The Hub will offer early-career designers and design graduates unique training opportunities with in-demand digital skills including exposure to systems, platforms, strategy and organisation domains to make them more employable.

Infosys’ clients and industry partners will also benefit from increased access to top-tier designers and subject matter experts.