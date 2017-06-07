Infosys surprised by continued slowdown in consulting biz: COO Pravin Rao

Moneycontrol News

India’s second largest software services firm Infosys Ltd is concerned about most of its large deals being “renewal deals” instead of new business, chief operating officer UB Pravin Rao said on Wednesday.

Rao was speaking at a Morgan Stanley conference in Mumbai.

“Our pipeline continues to be healthy. One of the concern areas in the last year has been that many of the large deals have been renewal deals and that there has been less of net new business. We are not sure if this is a secular trend but it is something we have to keep an eye out for,” he said.

While he reiterated the company’s full-year revenue forecast, Rao said the consulting business continues to be under pressure.

He said that Infosys was “surprised” by the continued slowdown in consulting in the first quarter of last fiscal year. Though there has been an attempt to stabilise the business, Infosys was “still not out of the woods” yet, he added.

“We will probably take the whole of this year to revitalise and repurpose consulting. We expect overall consulting to be muted, but expect it to be stronger next year,” Rao said.

He also flagged concerns in retail and financial services vertical which the company is closely watching.

“That (retail) sector is really impacted, in the last few months the number of store closures we have seen is higher than we have ever seen at any time in the past. Brick and mortar is under tremendous pressure… In the near future we (will) continue to see some volatility,” he said.

Rao also said that the US suspending premium processing of work visas has had some impact on the business, but overall Infosys is well placed to face these challenges as it upped local hiring in foreign markets.

He added that in financial services, there is an expectation that spending in the US is likely to go up because of rising interest rates and less focus on the regulatory side, but there have been no tangible advancements in that direction.

