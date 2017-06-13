Infosys sees cost of doing biz in US rising if restrictive visa policy is made law

In their annual filing with the US Securities and Commission, Indian IT major Infosys said that the US visa restrictions are a "continuing threat" as some or all "will be applied exclusively to Indian IT services companies."

The firm listed concerns which it sees as hurting their operations. It pointed out that if the visa proposals soon become a law, it would dramatically increase its costs and it "could have a material and adverse effect on (their) business, revenues and operating results."

It also added that it may not be able to sustain its levels of profitability due to multiple reasons, "including but not limited to, the higher cost of doing business in certain key markets such as the US due to increased investments in onsite development centers."

The United States carries the major chunk of Infosys' North American clients with over 16 offices and 10 consulting and services operations and generates 61.9 percent of its revenue from its North American clients.

With that at risk, Infosys is hesitant to set up technology hubs in the US. Talking about funding Indian employees sent to handle the offices there, the report said, "any increase in visa costs or increase in salaries payable to visa dependent employees onsite would increase our cost of doing business onsite significantly impacting our profitability."

Infosys H-1B & L-1 visas are the temporary work visas required to work in the US. On March 31, 2017 Infosys had 14,859 H-1B and 1549 L-1 visas as compared to 14,659 and 1,364 in FY16. With heavy restrictions, the IT firm is concerned that this would "discourage customers from seeking (their) services."

Another hurdle for Infosys is the ongoing "Negative media coverage and public scrutiny" which could "adversely affect the prices of (their) equity shares and ADSs." The report implicitly highlighted the rift between its founders and management, when co-founder Narayana Murthy said that 60 percent-70 percent pay hike to a top level person was not proper when the employees were only given a 6 percent compensation.

The report said, "Actions of activist shareholders may adversely affect our ability to execute our strategic priorities, and could impact the trading value of our securities."

However, a company spokesperson soon clarified to Mint that the company was not referring to its promoters as activist shareholders and that this was only due to the "active participation and discussion with shareholders and stakeholders leading to corporate actions" and it does not refer to any specific set of investors or individuals.

The report, like Wipro's filing, also highlights the geopolitical issues of the US and the European Union which are likely to hurt their operations.

Infosys generates 22.5 percent revenue from the EU and hence is concerned about its client countries' economic instability. To prove how much they can be impacted by it, the report quotes the example of the 2008 US financial crisis.