Infosys rose 36% CAGR under Nilekani's stint in 2002-07; Is the golden period back?

VK Sharma

The efforts of financial institutions and fund managers by writing to the Infosys Board to induct Co-founder Nandan Nilekani into the company’s Board has not gone in vain. Nandan Nilekani was named Infosys Chairman on Thursday after R Seshasayee and co-chair Ravi Venkatesan quit.

Nilekani is not only the Co-founder of Infosys but he was also held in high esteem by Infosys clients and investors. The company returned 36 percent CAGR in his stint in the corner office (2002-07).

More importantly, he did not hang his gloves but he went to head the Unique Identification Authority of India, at the invitation of the then PM. His has been the biggest social project on the planet.

So, Nandan is always battle-ready and has the experience and the foresight to know what’s coming next. This is a good move by the institutions.

Institutions needed to intervene for the protection of their own money and also for a larger cause of the small investors, who have been led the garden path by Sikka playing the USD 20 billion by 2020 story on his flute.

The appointment of Nilekani as the Chairman will only mark the beginning of the cleansing of the Infosys Board. The audacity with which the board bombarded Murthy and held him solely responsible for Sikka’s exit will long be remembered as the worst piece of communication by the Board of a large listed entity.

While the Tatas were the pioneers of good corporate governance and employee empathy, Narayan Murthy took the good corporate governance in India to the next level.

To question his integrity and cast aspersions on his objectives is something that is not acceptable to any sane capital market investor.

On the day of the Infosys board meeting and press conference, on several TV shows on CNBC Awaaz and other channels, I had batted for Murthy and had argued with fellow participants that Boards must listen to shareholders, and if they don’t, they must make way for those who do.

Personally, it was gratifying to see the financial institutions walking that extra mile in terms of collectively writing a letter to the company. Though it comes as a request, it is a polite way of telling the board that boss, you better comply!

Investor activism, which got a boost during the Satyam episode, has seen gathering some steam in recent years with investors taking on managements.

In some cases like Maruti, the promoters yielded to investor concerns despite having the majority and in some case like Alstom and Ambuja, the promoters bull dozed the investor concerns.

In the case of Panacea-Biotec, it was a clear victory for investors who voted against a related party transaction and won. However, investor activism is still in its infancy in India and has not yet arrived.

Globally, however, things are very different. Activist investors with small shareholdings have dictated to the Board and got their way.

Hedge fund investor Daniele Loeb with just 6 percent stake in Yahoo forced the Board to throw out CEO Scott Thompson in 2012.

American investor Carl Icahn bought just 0.92 percent of Apple shares between August 2013 and January 2014 and forced the board to buy back USD 14 billion of its own stock.

In 2014, ValueAct Capital Management took just 0.8 percent stake in Microsoft and within six months of that got a seat on Microsoft board and made CEO Steve Ballmer announced that he would quit within a year.

Murthy and the other promoters together own 12.7 percent of the equity. Many times, more than the holdings activist investors mentioned above. The board should have heeded what Murthy was saying.

And now that institutional investors, who own more than 20 percent of the company’s stock, have publicly rallied behind the promoters, to make way for a new board led by Padma Shri Nandan Nilekani.

(Disclaimer: The author is Head - PCG and Capital Market Strategy at HDFC Securities. The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decision.)