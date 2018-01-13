App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Presented byMotilal Oswal
Days hours minutes
Nerolac
Presented by :

Co-Presenting Sponsor :

Capital Trade

Powered by :

Godrej Properties

Associate Sponsors :

Aegon Life
LIC Housing Finance
Indiabulls
PresentsBudget 2018

Co-Presenting Sponsor

Capital Trade

Associate Sponsors

  • Indiabulls
  • Aegon Life
  • Image 3
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Jan 12, 2018 09:34 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Infosys President Rajesh Murthy resigns citing personal reasons

Murthy, one of Infosys' highly-paid executives, will leave on January 31, ending his 26-year tenure at the IT bellwether.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Rajesh Murthy, one of Infosys' highly-paid executives last year, has stepped down, citing personal reasons, ending his tenure of 26 years with the company.

"His last date with Infosys will be January 31, 2018. The Board places on record its deep appreciation for his commitment to Infosys over the last 26 years and wishes him the very best for his future endeavours," Infosys said in a statement on its third quarter results on Friday.

Murthy, who was President since October 13, 2016, was one of the top paid executives at the company last year, according to the annual report.

Murthy, along with Sandeep Dadlani and Mohit Joshi, and deputy chief operating officer Ravi Kumar S, were paid remunerations of over Rs 14 crore.

According to his LinkedIn profile, Murthy was "responsible for the global Energy, Utilities, Telecommunications and Services business unit, including setting the vision, creating and implementing strategy, and driving growth" at Infosys.

In June last year, Dadlani also quit the company and joined the maker of Snickers chocolate- Mars- as its Chief Digital Officer.

Senior level exits have been a talking point at Infosys for the past over a year, with several senior executives quitting the company for varied reasons.

The Infosys senior management however, said Murthy's decision to make a move was for personal reasons and should not be read into too much. "Rajesh had indicated his desire a few months back. He was able to find something suiting his preferences at this point in time," said a chief operating officer UB Pravin Rao at a press briefing post results.

most popular

Top 5 stocks which could turn out to be ‘Dark Horse’ of the year 2018; do you own them?

Top 5 stocks which could turn out to be ‘Dark Horse’ of the year 2018; do you own them?

Goodyear India – Strong financials and reasonable valuations merit a look

Goodyear India – Strong financials and reasonable valuations merit a look

Infosys to announce Q3 earnings on Friday; here are 5 key things to watch out

Infosys to announce Q3 earnings on Friday; here are 5 key things to watch out

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.