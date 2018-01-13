Infosys President Rajesh Murthy resigns citing personal reasons

Rajesh Murthy, one of Infosys' highly-paid executives last year, has stepped down, citing personal reasons, ending his tenure of 26 years with the company.

"His last date with Infosys will be January 31, 2018. The Board places on record its deep appreciation for his commitment to Infosys over the last 26 years and wishes him the very best for his future endeavours," Infosys said in a statement on its third quarter results on Friday.

Murthy, who was President since October 13, 2016, was one of the top paid executives at the company last year, according to the annual report.

Murthy, along with Sandeep Dadlani and Mohit Joshi, and deputy chief operating officer Ravi Kumar S, were paid remunerations of over Rs 14 crore.

According to his LinkedIn profile, Murthy was "responsible for the global Energy, Utilities, Telecommunications and Services business unit, including setting the vision, creating and implementing strategy, and driving growth" at Infosys.

In June last year, Dadlani also quit the company and joined the maker of Snickers chocolate- Mars- as its Chief Digital Officer.

Senior level exits have been a talking point at Infosys for the past over a year, with several senior executives quitting the company for varied reasons.

The Infosys senior management however, said Murthy's decision to make a move was for personal reasons and should not be read into too much. "Rajesh had indicated his desire a few months back. He was able to find something suiting his preferences at this point in time," said a chief operating officer UB Pravin Rao at a press briefing post results.