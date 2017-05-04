Infosys' move to hire 10K people in the US could impact margins: ex-CFO V Balakrishnan

After TV Mohandas Pai, another former Infosys executive and shareholder has raised concerns about the company’s plans to hire more people in the US, which could hurt its margins at a time when it is already seeing slow down in its net profit growth.

Former Infosys CFO V Balakrishnan has said that the move to replace Indian H-1B workers with American workers, could have an impact on the margins of the company, which are already under pressure. Infosys is estimated to have over 15,000 workers in the US, a majority on a work visa.

"Even if we replace two-thirds of foreign workers with American workers, costs will still increase and productivity could go down. This might impact margins of the company which are already under pressure since last few quarters,” he said in a conversation with Moneycontrol.

In the IT industry, new employees are usually trained in a project for about three months, before being assigned to a client. For the period ending March 31, 2017, Infosys’ net profit declined to Rs 3,603 crore from Rs 3,708 crore registered in the December quarter. On a yearly basis, the net profit grew just 0.2 percent from the corresponding quarter, last year.

Infosys this week announced in a statement that it plans to hire 10,000 American workers over the next two years in areas such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, user experience, emerging digital technologies, cloud, and big data. The company would establish four tech hubs across the US for the purpose.

“Indian IT companies including Infosys should start following a 90:10 offshore model instead of the current 70:30, where only 70 percent of the project gets delivered offshore," he opined.

The US is planning to end the H-1B lottery system as indicated by a White House official in a press briefing last month. “The move to end the H-1B lottery system by the US could result in more offshoring of work to India. IT companies will just apply for lesser visas now," the ex-CFO said.

TV Mohandas Pai this week said that Indian companies would find it difficult to hire a large number of people skilled in machine learning and artificial intelligence in states such as Indiana, where Infosys is planning a tech hub.

