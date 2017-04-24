Infosys looking to expand board, induct two new members: Sources

Infosys is likely to expand its board and induct two new members. According to sources, the company will consult with its founders on the new members.

The company will consider external consultants’ feedback on the board expansion. The founders are in the midst of submitting a list of preferred candidates, which will be presented to the nomination and remuneration committee, sources said.

The nomination and remuneration committee will look at list submitted by founders and the list submitted by the management. Shortlisted list will then be presented to the board, who will take the final decision.

MD Ranganath, the current Chief Financial Officer, is in the race for the board seat, sources said.

The news gives assurance of renewed discussions and engagement between the founders and board.

Infosys was recently in news for disagreement between its current board and the founders over proposed salary hike of its Chief Operating Officer Pravin Rao.

Co-founder Narayana Murthy had raised questions over corporate governance lapses within the Board headed by CEO Vishal Sikka and executive chairman R Seshasayee.