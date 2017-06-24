App
Jun 24, 2017 03:55 PM IST |

Infosys has identified up to Rs 13K cr to be paid to investors in FY18: R Seshasayee

Infosys reiterates its commitment to enhancing shareholder returns, said R Seshasayee at the company’s 36th Annual General Meeting

Moneycontrol News

Infosys reiterates its commitment to enhancing shareholder returns, said R Seshasayee at the company’s 36th Annual General Meeting. In a speech that touched on a wide range of topics, Chairman of Infosys Board, stressed that the company has identified up to Rs 13,000 crore or USD 2 billion to be paid out to shareholders in FY18 in a timely manner.

Alert to the challenges facing the IT industry in general, Seshasayee said that Infosys has been navigating 2017 amidst numerous headwinds. US policy on H1-B visas and the growing threat of automation, among others, have cast a shadow over the functioning of many home-grown IT companies.

The management would be better supported through a more engaged and fully aligned board, he said.

In the last 18 months, there have been criticisms that have been levelled against the board alleging governance absences. Executive leadership compensation was an issue, he said, adding that the CEO compensation which was effected in 2016 was only implemented after 98.7 percent shareholders gave their vote in favour of it. In the aftermath of criticisms, the board introspected and recognised that the communication could have been better, he admitted.

He highlighted that the severance pay doled out to Rajiv Bansal in October 2015 was another issue that has been making the news. Out of the total Rs 17.3 crore promised to him, about Rs 2.52 crore was paid, while the claim for the balance has been under arbitration.

More to follow

