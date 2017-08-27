App
Aug 22, 2017 05:55 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Infosys forms team to calm institutional investors, counter Murthy

The move is aimed at averting a possible attack against the board by company founder NR Narayana Murthy.

Moneycontrol News

In order to calm institutional investors after the uproar caused by former CEO Vishal Sikka's recent exit, senior management and board members of Infosys are likely to reach out to investors in an effort to put their concerns to bed.

According to a report by Economic Times, the move is aimed at averting a possible attack against the board by company founder NR Narayana Murthy.
"We have evidence that Mr Murthy is contemplating to talk to investors... We also know he wants to talk about the alleged governance lapses, in particular about the Panaya investigation, which again is his right," Chairman R Seshasayee said in Friday's press conference.


Seshasayee added that Murthy's actions would likely result in additional confusion, which will have to be separately addressed.

Infosys' market capitalization has declined by Rs 33,900 crore in last two trading sessions. Two teams have been formed to reach out to US and Asia-based investors, company officials were quoted as saying.

Seshasayee and Sikka will be touring the US, while a group of senior-most CXOs will join co-chairman Ravi Venkatesan in reaching out to foreign institutional investors in Singapore and Hong Kong. Separate meetings will be held with Indian investors as well, the officials said.

Among the institutions invested in Infosys, FIIs collectively own 37.53 percent, mutual funds own another 8.95 percent and around 11 percent is owned by insurance companies. In all, these institutions have lost approximately Rs 20,000 crore since Sikka announced his decision to step down as CEO.

Investors have been nervous about the information technology major's leadership issues, resignations, and delays in steering the company towards newer technologies for some time now.

Oppenheimer Funds, which held a 2.46 percent stake in the company at the end of the March quarter, reduced their stake by 0.3 percent in the April-June quarter. Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, and the Government of Singapore too cut their stake in the company in the June quarter.

In all, foreign portfolio investors reduced their stake in Infosys from 38.31 percent to 37.53 percent in the quarter ended June.

 

