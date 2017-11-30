App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Nov 29, 2017 07:42 PM IST | Source: PTI

Infosys Finacle launches blockchain solutions for banks

Banks and other financial institutions are increasingly investing in blockchain technology as it cuts their costs and make their operations faster and more transparent.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Infosys Finacle, part of the country's second largest IT firm Infosys, today launched a blockchain-based trade finance solution for banks.

The solution -- Finacle Trade Connect -- will help digitise the trade finance business process, including validation of ownership, certifying documents and making payments.

It is available for functions including bill collection, letters of credit and and invoice financing among others.

"We had launched a pilot trade finance network for banks to trial this solution. For this, 11 banks in India partnered with us," Infosys Finacle Chief Business Officer Sanat Rao told PTI.

related news

He, however, did not name the banks.

Blockchain is a huge, decentralised ledger for bitcoin (digital currency) that records every transaction and stores this information on a global network so it cannot be tampered with.

It enables secure, peer-to-peer transactions that can be verified without any centralised authority.

Banks and other financial institutions are increasingly investing in blockchain technology as it cuts their costs and make their operations faster and more transparent.

Rao said the new solution will provide higher automation, increase transparency and enable real-time availability of data.

This will enable better decision making and opening up new business avenues for both banks and corporates, he added.

The framework is ledger agnostic and is capable of working with most industry leading blockchain platforms such as Bitcoin, Hyperledger, Ethereum and Corda, he said.

tags #Business #Infosys

most popular

Porinju Veliyath talks about his stock picks which could turn into potential wealth creators

Porinju Veliyath talks about his stock picks which could turn into potential wealth creators

Bitcoin soaring to $10,000 has got many investors interested; three ways to buy

Bitcoin soaring to $10,000 has got many investors interested; three ways to buy

Top 11 small & midcap stocks in LIC portfolio which have given multibagger returns

Top 11 small & midcap stocks in LIC portfolio which have given multibagger returns

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.