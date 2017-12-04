Infosys employees still making up their mind about new boss

Neha Alawadhi

Moneycontrol News

Infosys employees have not quite made up their minds about their new chief executive, on the first working day after Salil Parekh replaced Vishal Sikka.

“This happened over the weekend and we’ve been trying to find out more about Salil, but he seems to be a very private person,” said an employee who works at the Infosys Pune campus and did not wish to be named.

While Parekh is a well-known name in the industry, famous for his sharp focus and eye for the future, he is certainly low-key compared to his predecessor Sikka.

“We were hearing of Ashok (Vemuri) and BG (Srinivasan) being in the fray for the top job for a long time, but this came as a surprise,” said another employee based in Chandigarh, who did not wish to be named. “He (Parekh) is very low profile,” this person added.

Parekh was named the second non co-founder CEO of Infosys on December 2.

In August, Sikka stepped down following a very public battle with co-founder NR Narayana Murthy over issues of corporate governance and Sikka’s lavish lifestyle.

The board blamed co-founder NR Narayana Murthy for Sikka’s resignation, was supposed to find a replacement by March 31, 2018, under co-founder Nandan Nilekani as non-executive chairman of the Board.

What happened with Sikka has dented confidence among the workforce about another non co-founder CEO.

“It doesn’t seem like there are too many people who can step into the shoes of the Infosys CEO,” said another employee based in Bengaluru. “What happened with Vishal was unfortunate; now let’s see how Salil works out. We do miss having Vishal around,” she added.

In the time since his appointment was announced, much has been written about the Parekh experience in leading Capgemini’s key businesses and also the crucial role he played in the acquisitions of his previous company Ernst & Young and the takeover of iGate by Capgemini in 2015.

"He seems to have a good track record. Let's hope he lasts longer than Vishal," added the Pune employee quoted above.

Many parallels have also been drawn between Parekh and Sikka, with analysts hoping that Parekh’s decision to be based out of Bengaluru and the Board’s mentorship will be a key differentiator in the new CEO’s favour.