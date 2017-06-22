Infosys CXO exits: Why we can't hang up the boots on CEO Vishal Sikka yet

The recent spate of senior level exits at India’s second largest information technology outsourcing company Infosys has raised questions about chief executive Vishal Sikka's leadership, but analysts and industry watchers are not calling it a crisis, just yet.

However, they do believe that the second largest Indian IT company will have to soon show growth numbers to impress the investors.

Infosys has lost about ten senior level executives since chief executive Vishal Sikka took over in 2014, the most recent exit being that of Sandeep Dadlani, Infosys’ head of Americas, and the global head of manufacturing, retail, CPG and logistics, who resigned from the company last week.

Some, like Michael Reh, former EVP at Infosys’ banking product Finacle, was brought into the company by Sikka from his previous employer- SAP in 2014. He quit in March last year.

The “unusually high amount of senior turn over” can be attributed to the new business model brought in by Sikka, and a clash of different cultures and styles, according to Peter Bendor-Samuel, CEO of consultancy Everest Group.

Phil Fersht, CEO at HfS Research said that when Sikka took the helm, the idea was to “move on some long termers and bring in some fresh blood”. He added, however, that stable and experienced leaders are essential for IT services companies as they go through a time of changing business models.

Several long time Infosys employees, or 'Infoscions', as the company refers to them, have quit in the past two years.

Notable among these were Sanjay Purohit, the former head of consulting at Infosys, who quit last year. Purohit had been with the company since the year 2000 and headed its product and platforms solutions unit Edgeverve.

Manish Tandon, who was with Infosys since 1998, also quit last year, as the executive vice president and head of healthcare and life sciences.

“No company however talented can fail to be affected when it loses large numbers of talented executives, The velocity of change and loss of continuity with customer relationships is starting to have an impact on its ability to execute,” Samuel of Everest told Moneycontrol in an email response.

CXOs moving outside Infy to bigger roles

“Many of these senior executives were holders of extremely aggressive budgets which are difficult to achieve in the current climate of heightened uncertainty around government policies such as immigration together with uncertainties on the future of IT spending by global clients,” said Sanjoy Sen, Doctoral Research Scholar, Aston Business School, UK.

Many of the former senior executives have moved on to bigger roles- Tandon, for example, is now the CEO of IT company CSS Corp. Dadlani, who had been with Infosys since 2001, has joined Mars Inc, the maker of Snicker chocolate bars, as its chief digital officer.

Gordon Muehl, the global group manager for industrial internet and country head for Germany, who was brought in by Sikka from SAP, quit this May and is now the global chief technology officer security & privacy protection at Huawei Technologies.

“Overall, I don't see a major issue and point to some strong talent Sikka has brought into Infosys, such as Corey Glickman (Innovation), Sanjay Rajagopalan (Design Thinking) and Sudhir Jha (AI). Plus Mohit Joshi is a strong leader driving the financial services business for the firm and the US lead, Ravi Kumar is a strong personality for growing the onshore business,” said Fersht on the question of a larger leadership issue at Infosys.

Infosys had not responded to a request for comment on this story at the time of publishing.

'Infosys badly needs a strong CMO'

What worries analysts and investors alike is some of the recent issues the company has been facing- an ongoing battle between the company’s board and founders over lax corporate governance, slowing growth in some of its key verticals, and the rapid changes brought on by automation and digitisation.

Analysts say that slowing growth is an issue at Infosys. Samuel said that much of the growth and share gains under Sikka have come as a result of cutting price and positioning Infosys as a price challenge.

“Unfortunately, the industry has retaliated and growth has again slowed. If Infosys is to stake its claim as a digital leader it must dramatically increase its growth rate in the new digital segment,” he added.

Fersht agreed that the Street was increasingly cautious about Infosys’ growth story. “To be above the flat growth trend for the industry - revenue growth in excess of 5 percent, with margins stable would be ideal. The firm still lacks a strong CMO and this is a position they badly need to fill to cement the firm's messaging and positioning in the market,” he added.

Sen said it would be premature to conclude that Infosys’ issues are because of an individual leader's leadership style, but it can certainly do more to reduce high-level attrition.

"The company should perhaps also be more pragmatic in revisiting its ambition levels and setting market expectations that are more practical to fulfil,” he said, adding that the company should leverage “agility and faster decision-making as its competitive differential to tide through these uncertain and volatile times.

