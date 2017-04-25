App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Apr 25, 2017 10:11 AM IST | Source: PTI

Infosys announces opening of office in Croatia

IT major Infosys today announced that it was strengthening its engineering footprint in Eastern Europe by opening its first office and delivery center (DC) in Croatia.

In line with the company's strategy to establish global competency centers, offering the best talent in the market and making it available to customers globally, this DC also marks our expansion into Eastern Europe's established heavy engineering sector, Infosys said in a release here.

The new facility will meet near-shoring requirements, support engineering clients worldwide, as well as offer R&D services, it said.

The facility in Karlovac, Croatia is the latest location across 16 regions in Europe which Infosys has opened as part of its ongoing commitment to client servicing and local job creation.

"The focus will be on consolidating consulting, IT and engineering skills in the areas of power generation, design and development of large gas and steam turbines, digital solutions for service and maintenance, and development of advanced engineering software tools," Infosys President and Deputy Chief Operating Officer Ravi Kumar S said.

"As we continue to invest in developing global competency centers, tapping local talent and scaling those centers, we will be looking to partner with local academic institutions, co-innovate with clients and nurture a partner ecosystem to help develop skilled workforce that will deliver next-generation services," he added.

tags #Business #Croatia #Infosys #Ravi Kumar S

