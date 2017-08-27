App
Aug 24, 2017 10:19 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Infosys' ADRs rally over 1% to $15 on Nandan Nilekani's return

Moneycontrol News

The first signs of an improved investor sentiment for Infosys showed on Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) as the IT company's American depositary receipt (ADR) surged over 1 percent soon after the appointment of Nandan Nilekani as Chairman.

The company's ADR saw an uptick of over 1 percent to intraday highs of USD 15.04 post the announcement. At the time of publishing this report, it was trading at levels of USD 14.96 on the NYSE.

Back home on the Indian bourses, Nilekani's return is likely to bring some cheer to company's stock which got battered after Vishal Sikka announced his exit last week.

Nandan Nilekani makes a comeback to Infosys as a non-executive, non-independent director and chairman of the Board of Directors.

“I am  happy to return  to Infosys, now in the  role  of  non-executive chairman, and look forward to working with my colleagues on the Board and in executive management on the business  opportunities we see before us and delivering benefits to our clients, shareholders, employees and communities," Nilekani said in a statement.

"I thank Vishal for his service as the CEO of Infosys over the last 3 years and wish him well in his future endeavors," he added.

The release also said the company's board has accepted the resignations of Vishal Sikka, R Seshasayee, Jeffrey S Lehman, John Etchemendy, and Ravi Venkatesan.

