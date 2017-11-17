Infinix aims to be among top 5 smartphone brands in India

Betting big on the success of the newly-launched flagship device 'Zero5', Shanghai-based Infinix Mobility is now aiming to break into the league of top five smartphone brands in India by 2018-end, its India Chief Executive Anish Kapoor has said.

The company also has plans to come up with multiple launches in India at key price points to achieve its goal while keeping focus on device customisation suiting local requirements.

Infinix Zero5, the latest offering from technology major Transsion Holdings, was launched in Dubai on Tuesday, as part of its global launch.

A day after the device launch, Kapoor told PTI here, "Plans are much bigger for India. We are looking at 2018 from here and the main objective is to achieve our space and be among the top five smartphone brands in the country. We will have multiple launches at key price points for Indian consumers."

On being asked about his expectations in terms of revenue from the Indian market, he said, "It's a dynamic market and the numbers are open to everyone. We do have a target which is kept internally for ourselves and once we achieve that goal, then only we might be able to project a logical figure for short- and long-term."

Asked about the challenges a new player faces in a highly competitive market like India, the Infinix Mobility CEO said that all existing players in India in the online space have been operating for at least three or more years and many of them moved to the offline space as they felt online cannot can grow any further.

"We believe in the philosophy of think global and act local and so, our products are made keeping in mind the local requirements. For instance, we did some tweaking when we launched note series in India, so products launched in India are different from the launches we made somewhere else."

About the response Infinix has received since its debut in India in August, Kapoor said, "So far, we have got a terrific response and received more than 40,000 reviews on Flipkart and a rating of 4.2. So, we have started well and with new launches like Zero 5, we would be able to achieve decent numbers, going forward."

Infinix Zero 5 device with 6 GB RAM and 64 GB storage capacity is priced at Rs 17,999 and the 6GB RAM and 128 GB storage version will cost Rs 19,999. Both the models will be exclusively available on online marketplace Flipkart from November 22.

Talking about India plans, Infinix global head Benjamin Jiang said, "India continues to be a significant market for us and now... the launch of Zero5 and also our foray into noise cancellation headphones segment would be a vital step in our growth story in India."

The Chinese mobile brand is looking to target a new generation of customers with the latest in specifications on the processing, display, battery, and other fronts.

The device has 5.98-inch full HD display and is powered by octa-core Helio P25 processors and sports two dual cameras (12MP wide-angle lens and 13MP telephoto lens) with 2-time optical zoom and 10-time digital zoom while the front camera has 16MP for selfie lovers.

It has a unibody metal design, dedicated dual SIM slots along with a micro SD Card slot and a 4,350-mAH battery with support for a fast-charging feature.