Industry welcomes TRAI's recommendations upholding net neutrality

Industry bodies have welcomed the telecom regulator’s recommendations on network neutrality, which uphold the principles of the notion that internet service providers must treat all traffic as equal.

“Internet access services should be governed by a principle that restricts any form of discrimination or interference in the treatment of content, including practices like blocking, degrading, slowing down or granting preferential speeds or treatment to any content,” the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) said in its recommendation paper, released on Tuesday.

The recommendations have laid out the principle and definition of non-discriminatory treatment for any Internet access service, and has also clearly defined specialized services and also the cases where an exception can be made.

The Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI), whose members include companies such as Google, Facebook, Microsoft and others, said the recommendations were “progressive” ans “pragmatic” for the industry.

“For the industry, the recommendations are pragmatic in the sense that it recognizes the requirements of expansion of digital services in the country; when it makes reasonable exceptions for specialised services, reasonable traffic management practices or fulfilling international treaty agreements. Special provisions for IoT, specialised services and CDNs reflect a forward looking recommendation that takes into account the needs of the foreseeable future,” the industry body said in a statement.

TRAI has recommended that content delivery networks, a way to provide access to content and data at higher speeds, should not be part of the restrictions on non-discriminatory treatment. It also says that internet of things (IoT) “as a class of services, should not be specifically excluded from the scope of the restrictions on nondiscriminatory treatment”.

The Indian software companies grouping National Association of Software and Services Companies also welcomed TRAI’s recommendations.

“In the joint submission made by NASSCOM-DSCI, we had averred that the concept of net neutrality does not prevent consistent and reasonable traffic management practices with appropriate provisions to deal with situations like unforeseeable transitory congestion, specific security threats or prioritization for stipulated emergency services as required in the larger public interest. The TRAI recommendations have accepted all these observations,” Nasscom said in a statement.

Last February, the telecom regulator banned all differential pricing, which was hailed as a model piece of regulation.

“According to IAMAI, for the consumers, these recommendations, read in continuance with the earlier position on differential pricing, bring the entire debate on net neutrality to its logical conclusion,” added IAMAI, calling for the recommendations to be adopted at the earliest.

TRAI has also recommended that the Department of Telecom establish a multi-stakeholder body with framework for collaborative mechanism among the stakeholders. “The multistakeholder body, not for profit, led by industry may comprise members representing different categories of TSPs and ISPs, large and small content providers, representatives from research and academia, civil society organisations and consumer representatives. The terms, conditions and governance structure etc. would be recommended by TRAI once this recommendation is accepted by the Government in principle,” it said.

Nasscom welcomed the suggestion saying it would “facilitate fair, alert and effective implementation”.