Industry is buoyant; expect to do well going forward: Seshasayee Paper

The Seshasayee Paper stock has been buzzing off late with a 40 percent gain in the last 3 months and is still going strong.

In an interview with CNBC-TV18, KS Kasi Viswanathan, MD of Seshasayee Paper spoke about the latest happenings in his company and sector.

The industry is buoyant today and the international price of paper is very steady, he said.

Pulp prices are going up, paper prices are going up, he added.

On FY19 numbers, he said, the whole thing looks quite good. We will do well, said Viswanathan.