IndusInd Bank to raise Rs 1,000 cr via bonds
IndusInd Bank today said its board has approved raising of Rs 1,000 crore by issuing bonds on private placement basis.
The approval has been given by the finance committee of the board, the bank said in a regulatory filing.
The board, it said, has approved the allotment of 10,000 rated, listed, non-convertible, perpetual, subordinated and unsecured Basel III-compliant bonds in the nature of debentures towards non-equity regulatory additional tier 1 capital, for face value of Rs 10 lakh each for cash aggregating to Rs 1,000 crore on private placement basis.