App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Dec 13, 2017 06:34 PM IST | Source: PTI

Indospace to build 5 logistic parks in NCR, Mumbai & Bengaluru

IndoSpace is a joint venture between private equity firm Everstone Group and Realterm, a US-based global industrial real estate leader.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Indospace today said it will develop five new mega logistics parks in Delhi-NCR, Bengaluru and Mumbai as it sees huge potential post infrastructure status to this sector.

IndoSpace is a joint venture between private equity firm Everstone Group and Realterm, a US-based global industrial real estate leader.

The five planned parks will be spread across industrial and logistics hubs at Narasapura (Bengaluru); Badli and Bhaproda (National Capital Region) and two parks at Khopoli (Mumbai).

"Along with the recent expansion and development of its existing Ranjangaon park in Pune, these new parks will add around 10 million sq ft of leasable logistics and light manufacturing space to IndoSpace’s portfolio," the company said in a statement.

This will take IndoSpace's operational and underdevelopment pipeline to around 30 million sq ft.

"This significant expansion highlights IndoSpace’s focus on strongly supporting growth in India’s logistics and light manufacturing sector, which will robustly expand due to improved infrastructure across the nation, the landmark GST reform, and a fast-growing e-commerce sector," said Rajesh Jaggi, Managing Partner, Real Estate, Everstone Group.

The government move of granting infrastructure status to the logistics sector further strengthens positive outlook for the sector as this would help in getting funds at competitive rates, he added.

tags #Companies

most popular

Centre withdraws December 31 deadline to link Aadhaar with bank accounts

Centre withdraws December 31 deadline to link Aadhaar with bank accounts

Global brokerages see up to 12% rise in Sensex in 2018; more than 30 stocks to bet on

Global brokerages see up to 12% rise in Sensex in 2018; more than 30 stocks to bet on

Sit tight! This equity rally will extend to 2018 as well; Sensex may climb Mount 37K

Sit tight! This equity rally will extend to 2018 as well; Sensex may climb Mount 37K

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.