you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Dec 01, 2017 09:01 AM IST | Source: PTI

Individual sells 9% stake in Mcleod Russel for Rs 205 cr

According to the bulk deal data available with BSE, Kamal Kishore Baheti, in his capacity as the Trustee for Borelli Tea Holdings Ltd, offloaded 1 crore shares or 9.14 per cent stake in the firm.

An individual sold 9.14 per cent stake of Mcleod Russel India worth a little over Rs 205 crore through open market transactions.

According to the bulk deal data available with BSE, Kamal Kishore Baheti, in his capacity as the Trustee for Borelli Tea Holdings Ltd, offloaded 1 crore shares or 9.14 per cent stake in the firm.

The shares were disposed of at an average price of Rs 205.26 apiece, valuing the transaction at Rs 205.26 crore, as per the data.

As on September quarter, Baheti held 2,70,67,500 shares of the company representing 24.73 per cent stake, the latest data available with BSE showed.

Among the buyers of the shares was 'Nomura Trust & Banking Co Ltd As Trustee Nomura Ind Stk Mother Fd'.

