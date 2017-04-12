IndiGo ties with Australian institute to train pilot cadets

Private budget carrier IndiGo has partnered with Australian flight training institute, Flight Training Adelaide (FTA), to provide training to its pilot cadets.

The initial tie-up is for two years and can be renewed later and the training will be conducted at the FTA's facility at the Parafield Airport in South Australia.

Mentored by IndiGo, successful candidates will receive licence from both Australian air safety regulator, CASA as well as the aviation watchdog DGCA, IndiGo said in a release.

These cadet pilots upon graduation will return to India for flight licence conversion and absorbed as junior first officers (JFOs) with IndiGo, it added.

FTA has extensive experience in conducting cadet pilot training for airlines worldwide over the last more than three decades.

At present, it provides training to cadet pilots from Cathay Pacific, China Airlines, Cathay Dragon, Hong Kong Government Flying Service, TAG Aviation, Vietnam Airlines, QantasLink and Virgin Australia.

"We are delighted to partner with FTA. We have always endeavoured to tap the best talent in the industry. By ensuring that these talented cadets are exposed to the best pilot training at FTA's world-class facilities in Australia, we will have continued access to a pool of highly skilled aviators well into the future," said IndiGo Whole Time Director and President Aditya Ghosh.

FTA is IndiGo's third partner for flying training since 2011 when for the first time the Gurugram-based budget airline joined hands with CAE to provide training to pilot cadets at the CAE Global Academy Gondia in India and CAE type-rating training centres.

Last year, it collaborated with New Zealand-based CTC Aviation for pilots training programme.

"IndiGo is our latest airline partner. We are looking forward to extending our relationship with the airline, and more importantly, to offer a high quality, fit-for-purpose training program to facilitate the employment of a First Officer with IndiGo," Flight Training Adelaide Chief Executive Officer Johan Pienaar said.