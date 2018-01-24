App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Presented by Motilal Oswal
Days hours minutes
Nerolac
Presented by :

Co-Presenting Sponsor :

Capital Trade

Powered by :

Godrej Properties

Associate Sponsors :

Aegon Life
LIC Housing Finance
Indiabulls
DHFL

Co-Presenting Sponsor

Capital Trade

Powered by

Godrej

Associate Sponsors

  • Indiabulls
  • Aegon Life
  • LIC Housing Finance
  • DHFL
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Jan 24, 2018 09:15 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Indigo, Spicejet big winners of round 2 of govt’s UDAN scheme to fly common man

Jet Airways won four routes. Both IndiGo and Jet competed were absent from the first round of the scheme

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Interglobe Aviation, the company behind IndiGo, and Spicejet are the biggest winners of the second round of the government's ambitious UDAN scheme, which aims to connect the country's unconnected and under-connected airports. IndiGo won rights to fly its ATRs on 20 networks followed by Spicejet’s 17 to fly its Bombardier Q400s, according to an announcement by the government here today in the national capital.

Jet Airways won four networks. Both IndiGo and Jet were absent from the first round of the scheme when Spicejet was the biggest winner. In all, 15 airline companies have been awarded the mandates under the second round.

In a first, the scheme will fund helicopter services also now — a result of the government easing flying norms as well as making monetarily more attractive for the companies to operate these services in priority areas of north east, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Jammu & Kashmir, Andaman & Nicobar and Lakshadweep islands.

UDAN stands for Ude Desh Ka Aam Naagrik and is Prime Minister Narendra Modi's brainchild to bring flight services to the common man. The scheme is also known as Regional Connectivity Scheme or RCS. Round two has ensured that places like Hampi, Kargil, Kannur, Darbhanga, Gangtok will be connected to major cities, Jayant Sinha, minister of state for aviation said at a press conference.

related news

The scheme partly subsidises the flights through a cess of Rs. 5,000 per flight connecting major cities. The UDAN routes are awarded to the airline asking for the lowest funding from the government. Aviation Secretary R.N. Choubey, also present at the press meet, said a large number of the routes this time went without the airlines asking for any monetary support from the government.

He said the two rounds of the scheme would collectively add 5 million seats to the sector, accounting for 3 to 4 per cent of the overall load. India’s air traffic doubled to 117 million in 2017 from 67 million in 2011, data released by aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Tuesday showed.

According to Choubey, the government support to airlines in round two would be to the tune of Rs. 620 crores against Rs. 213 crores in round one. Round 2 of the scheme will connect 73 under-served and unserved airports and helipads in 19 states.

tags #Business #Companies #India #policy

most popular

Budget 2018: 6 stocks bought on Budget Day gave up to 2000% return if held for 3 years

Budget 2018: 6 stocks bought on Budget Day gave up to 2000% return if held for 3 years

Idea Cellular widens Q3 net loss to RS 1,284 crore; revenue at Rs 6,510 crore

Idea Cellular widens Q3 net loss to RS 1,284 crore; revenue at Rs 6,510 crore

Nifty likely to hit 11,100 levels ahead of expiry; 5 stocks which could give up to 20% return

Nifty likely to hit 11,100 levels ahead of expiry; 5 stocks which could give up to 20% return

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.