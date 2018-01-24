Indigo, Spicejet big winners of round 2 of govt’s UDAN scheme to fly common man

Interglobe Aviation, the company behind IndiGo, and Spicejet are the biggest winners of the second round of the government's ambitious UDAN scheme, which aims to connect the country's unconnected and under-connected airports. IndiGo won rights to fly its ATRs on 20 networks followed by Spicejet’s 17 to fly its Bombardier Q400s, according to an announcement by the government here today in the national capital.

Jet Airways won four networks. Both IndiGo and Jet were absent from the first round of the scheme when Spicejet was the biggest winner. In all, 15 airline companies have been awarded the mandates under the second round.

In a first, the scheme will fund helicopter services also now — a result of the government easing flying norms as well as making monetarily more attractive for the companies to operate these services in priority areas of north east, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Jammu & Kashmir, Andaman & Nicobar and Lakshadweep islands.

UDAN stands for Ude Desh Ka Aam Naagrik and is Prime Minister Narendra Modi's brainchild to bring flight services to the common man. The scheme is also known as Regional Connectivity Scheme or RCS. Round two has ensured that places like Hampi, Kargil, Kannur, Darbhanga, Gangtok will be connected to major cities, Jayant Sinha, minister of state for aviation said at a press conference.

The scheme partly subsidises the flights through a cess of Rs. 5,000 per flight connecting major cities. The UDAN routes are awarded to the airline asking for the lowest funding from the government. Aviation Secretary R.N. Choubey, also present at the press meet, said a large number of the routes this time went without the airlines asking for any monetary support from the government.

He said the two rounds of the scheme would collectively add 5 million seats to the sector, accounting for 3 to 4 per cent of the overall load. India’s air traffic doubled to 117 million in 2017 from 67 million in 2011, data released by aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Tuesday showed.

According to Choubey, the government support to airlines in round two would be to the tune of Rs. 620 crores against Rs. 213 crores in round one. Round 2 of the scheme will connect 73 under-served and unserved airports and helipads in 19 states.