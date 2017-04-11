IndiGo on smooth runway: After clocking 900 flights a day, Captain Aditya Ghosh aims for 1,000

Moneycontrol News

Budget passenger airline IndiGo celebrated the milestone of flying 900 flights a day on April 8. The company?s president and whole-time director Aditya Ghosh took to Twitter to announce the news:

Lucky no 7 @IndiGo6E ... Yesterday 7th April we flew 900 flights a day for the first time! On our way to a 1000 ... keeping India moving! ? Aditya Ghosh (@AdityaGhosh6E) April 8, 2017

This is the highest number of flights operated by an Indian airline on a single day. Ghosh, enthused by the news, is gunning for 1000 flights for the airline soon.

The private carrier with its fleet of 131 Airbus aircraft operates to 46 destination including seven international.

In comparison to IndiGo?s daily flights, its competitor GoAir operates around 140-150 flights a day, as per media reports.

IndiGo continues to dominate the market share in terms of passenger traffic. In February, it had 39.5 percent market share and carried 34.19 lakh passengers, according to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) data.

The company recently also announced 35 new domestic flights as part of its summer schedule.

The aviation industry in recent years has witnessed a spurt of growth with a 16 percent rise in passenger traffic in February year-on-year. Indian carriers in total flew total of 86.55 lakh passengers in February as compared to 74.76 lakh fliers in same month last year.

Meanwhile, in an unrelated development, a Kolkata-bound IndiGo flight on Sunday suffered a bird hit soon after take-off, forcing the pilot to turn back.

According to the airport official, the nose of the aircraft suffered some damage.